Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

NYSE:UAA opened at $19.89 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

