Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,208.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,172.73 ($56.43).

Several research firms recently commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

ULVR opened at GBX 3,876.50 ($52.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,891.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,951.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

