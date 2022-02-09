United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.31 Million

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $417.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.78 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $384.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $199.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,154,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

