Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for 2.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Univar Solutions worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 646,123 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,499 shares of company stock worth $1,383,460. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 38,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,141. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.