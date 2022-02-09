UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $470,029.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $470,029.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.57 or 0.07074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.17 or 0.99933932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006376 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

