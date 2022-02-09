UREEQA Price Tops $0.0894 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $19,336.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.96 or 0.07076591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.18 or 0.99960672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006373 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.