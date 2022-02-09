US Bancorp DE Acquires New Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NYSE:DNA opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

