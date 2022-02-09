US Bancorp DE Buys 1,853 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magnite were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 710.36 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

