US Bancorp DE Buys 2,491 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baozun were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baozun by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $902.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.