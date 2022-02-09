US Bancorp DE Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

