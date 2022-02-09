US Bancorp DE Invests $98,000 in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AADI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

