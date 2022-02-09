US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TSC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

