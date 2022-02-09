US Bancorp DE Sells 9,819 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

