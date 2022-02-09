US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in US Ecology by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in US Ecology by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.72.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

