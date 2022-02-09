USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.2%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 22,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 71,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

