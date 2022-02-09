USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE USNA traded down $10.40 on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.