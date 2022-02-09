Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $121.62 million and $4.33 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106629 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.