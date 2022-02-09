Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $60.57

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $58.20. Value Line shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $555.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

