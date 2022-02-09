Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

