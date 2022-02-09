Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,449% compared to the typical volume of 1,031 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.