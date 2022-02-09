Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.47. 325,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

