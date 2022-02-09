Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.91 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.