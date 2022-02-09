Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.91 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.28.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.