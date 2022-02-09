Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

