Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VAXX opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.