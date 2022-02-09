Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.16 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.360 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

