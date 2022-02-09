Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNOF. lowered their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of Verano stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.