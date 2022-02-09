Veritable L.P. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,434,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

