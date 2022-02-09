Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 875,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,650,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 502.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

