Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $298.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.