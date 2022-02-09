Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

