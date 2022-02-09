Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 390,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

