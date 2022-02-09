VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.
About VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VRRKF)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.