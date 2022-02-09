VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

