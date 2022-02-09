ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

