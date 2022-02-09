Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Up 1%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

SDCVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vicat in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Vicat from €52.00 ($59.77) to €50.00 ($57.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

