Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $49,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $12,028,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $5,616,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $7,275,723. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

