Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.32. 10,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 35,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

VITFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

