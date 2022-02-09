Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $228.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.69 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $200.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $889.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $892.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.56 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.