Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

