Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
