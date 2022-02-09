ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post $19.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $20.22 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $69.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViewRay.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.37 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $719.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

