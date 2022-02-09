Viking Global Investors LP Grows Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 4.82% of Guardant Health worth $611,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $50,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of GH traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 12,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,589. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.66.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

