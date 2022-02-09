Viking Global Investors LP Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,306,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 178,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

