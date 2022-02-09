Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,178,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,306,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.40% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,966,987. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $149.13. 100,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average is $251.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

