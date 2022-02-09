Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

