Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.63.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
