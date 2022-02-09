VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16.
About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)
