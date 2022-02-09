Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 232.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.16).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 212.10 ($2.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.09. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.22), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,190.21).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.