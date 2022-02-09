Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,198. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

