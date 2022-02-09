Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

