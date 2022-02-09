Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCYC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

