Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Natixis increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 170,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 158,896 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

