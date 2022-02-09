Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 179 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

